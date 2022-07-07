Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

Getty Images

The UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will resign today, according to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason.

His decision to give up his job comes after a challenging week in which more than 50 people from his party - from ministers to aides - have resigned in protest over his leadership.

It's understood that Mr Johnson wants to stay in position until a new leader has been elected by the Conservative party, if he is allowed to do so by his party and other politicians.

However some other politicians on his team have said he should leave immediately.

Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Theresa May, and went on to win a historic general election victory five months after that.

A statement is expected from the prime minister later today.

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.