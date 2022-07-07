play
Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

Last updated at 09:17
The UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will resign today, according to the BBC's political editor Chris Mason.

His decision to give up his job comes after a challenging week in which more than 50 people from his party - from ministers to aides - have resigned in protest over his leadership.

It's understood that Mr Johnson wants to stay in position until a new leader has been elected by the Conservative party, if he is allowed to do so by his party and other politicians.

However some other politicians on his team have said he should leave immediately.

Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Theresa May, and went on to win a historic general election victory five months after that.

A statement is expected from the prime minister later today.

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Finally

  • And one more thing:
    I know many wanted him too go but some didn’t. And actually I’m gutted, I’m not the only one because my mum is too.
    ok he broke the rules. So what? Many people did. People keep saying he did wrong but I like too see them do a better job.
    I actually wish him the best for the future and hope he rests. I believe we still have him for a few months though which I don’t mind. And I’m prepared for all the disagreements but please remember we all have opinions🙏

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Oh☹️
    I’m just gonna put the truth out there it’s my opinion
    I didn’t want him too leave.
    I don’t want a new pm. How can you tell that the new one would be better.

    All this fuss because he broke the rules during lockdown. Lockdown that was ages ago. How many off that party broke the rules too? Where’s the fuss for them?

    This isn’t fair in my eyes. I didn’t want this too happen. I won’t get a lot of positive feedback but it’s what I think.

    Boris I and some others will actually miss you and I wish you the best for the future 🙏😔

    • OneHappyBoi replied:
      I agree with you about not knowing about the next pm, and that we shouldn't judge people based on actions that happened long ago.

      However, people are angry at him because he still broke some rules, even if it happened a time ago.

