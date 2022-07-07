The Queen's Coronation dress to go on display

Reuters The dress was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell

The Queen's coronation dress, robes and jewels have been unveiled as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The items of clothing and jewellery are on display for public viewing at Windsor Castle.

The dress is covered in thousands of seed pearls, sequins and crystals and is one of the eight designs the young Queen could have chosen from.

The Queen was 27 when she wore the items on display for her coronation in 1953.

What will be on display?

Reuters This maple leaf to represent Canada will also be on display

Embroidered with thousands of seed pearls, sequins and crystals, the dress design the Queen chose was the last of eight options put to her.

But she requested an addition - that the emblems of the seven independent states of which she was monarch be incorporated, together with those of the UK's home nations.

Reuters It took a team of 12 seamstresses,18 types of gold thread and over 3500 hours to complete the gold stitching!

The Queen's coronation necklace and earrings will also go on display.

The necklace was originally made for Queen Victoria in 1858 and has a massive 28 diamonds!

It was also worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and the Queen Mother at the coronations of 1902, 1911 and 1937.

Reuters

As well as the necklace and earrings four never-before displayed brooches will be available for public viewing.

Each one represents one of the four UK nations, shamrock for Northern Ireland, sprays of daffodils for Wales, thistles for Scotland and roses for England

The brooches have been worn by The Queen on many occasions.

They are made of gold gold, set with white, pink and yellow diamonds and the shamrock is made of emeralds.