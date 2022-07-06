Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Stunning images of the skies

One of the themes captured by some of the entrants this year was the impact of pollution and light pollution on astrophotography. One of the entrants for Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, Zezhen Zhou, had to overcome the light pollution in Shaoxing, China, to capture this image of Pickering’s Triangle, part of the Veil Nebula. Veil Nebula is a cloud of heated and ionized gas and dust in the constellation Cygnus.