Meet the seven-year-old cycling from London to Paris!

Seven-year-old Rupert from Leicestershire is making his way to France this Summer in a rather unusual way. He's taking on an incredibly tough challenge, cycling all the way from London to Paris!

The 200-mile journey will be split over four days and it's all to raise money for the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark, a charity which holds a very special place in Rupert's life.

Rupert is taking on the epic trip to France with his Mum and family friend and he hopes to raise lots of lots of money for the centre.

The young cyclist is already well underway with his goal. He's managed to raise more than a whopping £30,000 so far!