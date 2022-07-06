The NHS has announced plans to use drones to deliver medicine

PA Media The drones will carry medication from the pharmacy at Portsmouth hospital to the Isle of Wight

Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years, and the gadgets have been used in some very cool ways.

We've seen drones taking incredible photos of some of the planet's natural wonders, delivering packages and even taking food and drinks to customers in a restaurant!

Now, the NHS has announced we could soon see drones delivering important medicine to help people in hospitals.

Medication used for chemotherapy, which is used to help treat cancer patients, will be flown from Portsmouth to a hospital on the Isle of Wight as part of a pilot scheme.

This type of medicine can be difficult to transport as some doses have a short shelf life, which means they have to be used quickly, according to an NHS England spokesperson.

NHS England said it was hoped the technology would lead to "same-day delivery" of orders across the country.

APIAN The NHS will be testing out the drones as part of a pilot scheme

If the trial is successful, it's believed the trust would be the first in the world to deliver chemotherapy medication by drone.

"Delivering chemo by drone is another extraordinary development for cancer patients and shows how the NHS will stop at nothing to ensure people get the treatment they need as promptly as possible - while also cutting costs," said NHS England's chief executive Amanda Pritchard.

The scheme will cut down delivery times to the Isle of Wight from four hours to 30 minutes, with one flight replacing two car journeys and one hovercraft or ferry journey per delivery.

The medicine will be flown directly from the pharmacy at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to St Mary's Hospital, where staff will collect them before distributing it to hospital teams and patients.

A trial of the drone programme in Northumbria is expected to follow the pilot scheme in the Isle of Wight.