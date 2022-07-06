Boris Johnson fighting for job after two senior ministers quit

Getty Images Health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak have quit their jobs in protest

Two of the prime minister's top ministers quit their jobs in protest on Tuesday evening.

The shock resignations from the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, are a response to another scandal that has rocked the Conservative Party.

Many are now questioning whether Boris Johnson will be able to remain in power or if these resignations will force him to resign.

But why would two people quitting their jobs be a problem for the prime minister?

Getty Images

Why have they resigned?

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid held two very important positions in Boris Johnson's cabinet. Rishi Sunak was in charge of the UK's money, and Sajid Javid, was in charge of the NHS in England.

So by quitting their jobs, they are telling British voters and members of their own party that they no longer support the prime minister or his actions.

Their shock resignations were a response to revelations that a man called Chris Pincher was given a very senior role in the Conservative Party, even though Mr Johnson was aware that Mr Pincher had been found guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague.

Previously, Mr Johnson's office - known as Number 10 - had denied that he knew of Mr Pincher's behaviour.

Getty Images

But a senior politician has since revealed that Mr Johnson was aware of the inappropriate behaviour and gave Mr Pincher a job anyway.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson apologised for the decision to give Mr Pincher a job, calling it a "mistake".

But it was already too late for the prime minister, with Mr Sunak and Mr Javid resigning just minutes after his apology.

Sajid Javid wrote to the prime minister, telling him of his decision to quit, saying he could "no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government".

Other members of Boris Johnson's top team - called the cabinet - are sticking by him.

This is just the latest problem for Boris Johnson after it was revealed that parties were held in Downing Street, where the Prime Minister lives and works, when Covid rules were in place saying you couldn't have parties.

Many people have previously called for him to step down from his job but his supporters say he has done many good things, pointing to vaccines for Covid being made available, and his actions to support Ukraine.

Some people say that he should keep his job, but others say he should go, now.

More to come on this story later.