Commonwealth Games 2022: Birmingham kids "bring the power"!
The Commonwealth Games are getting closer and in Birmingham, where they're being hosted, local kids decided to "Bring the Power!" at a special event.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022, and over 700 local primary schools have been warming up for the starting pistol.
CommonwealthGames2022
The children were invited to take part in mock events much like the ones that will take place during the games later this month!
CommonwealthGames2022
Events included boxing, lawn bowls, hockey, athletics, squash, netball, triathlon, volleyball, table tennis as well as dancing, arts and cheerleading!
CommonwealthGames2022
Even Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot, got in on the show!
CommonwealthGames2022
Pupils aged 8-11 took part and Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said it was to encourage them to celebrate their local area: “Events like this show that it doesn’t matter if you don’t live near one of the games venues, festival sites or have a ticket to any of the sports – Birmingham 2022 is reaching out to people of all ages and all backgrounds in all areas, celebrating everything great about the city."
CommonwealthGames2022
Commonwealth and Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai was there to give some tips to aspiring athletes and answer any questions they had. “It was inspiring to see so many young people take part in sport and other activities. Sport had a positive impact on my life and has the power to change lives for the better," he said.
CommonwealthGames2022
The Commonwealth Games will feature athletes from all over the world and also aims to celebrate lots of cultures - and pupils attending the event were treated to a Haka performance, dancing and graffiti workshops!
CommonwealthGames2022
The Bring The Power campaign is hoping to reach and inspire a million children with their events. Alton Brown Head of Youth Programmes at the 2022 Games said: “The enthusiasm demonstrated today and the inspirational moments experienced by pupils will leave a great legacy.”