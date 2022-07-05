The Eiffel Tower is 'rusting', leaked documents say

Getty Images It takes 15-20 minutes on a quiet day to get to the top of the tower

The Eiffel Tower has been standing fully built for 133 years.

It's hard to imagine Paris without it.

However, now reports suggest that the famous French tower in facing a big threat because it needs a serious make-over.

The documents which were reported in the French magazine Marianne, say the tower is a 'very bad way' had has been for quite some time.

It is being said it needs a full repair and fast!

Olympic repaint

You can see some of the rust on the tower here

The tower is due to have an over £50 million paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympics which are taking place in the French capital city, Paris.

Work was delayed on the tower since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to the reports that lick of paint won't be enough.

The people the magazine spoke to claim there is a more serious rust problem on the tower that simply repainting it won't solve.

Tower Trivia

It was built over 100 years ago...

Here's the tower not fully built! It took two years, two months and five days to complete

The tower started construction in 1887 and was completed in March 1889.

It stands currently at about 330 meters and, before antennas were added to the top, it stood at about 312 meters high!

It took a team of between 150-300 to build it.

The Eiffel Tower is made up of 18,038 iron parts, 2,500,000 rivets and four pillars to make up the 410 square-foot monument - basically it is huge!

It was only supposed to stand for 20 years

Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower was only supposed to be a temporary structure.

It was created to celebrate 100 years since the French revolution.

Gustave Eiffel who was the main man behind the project fought for the structure to stay for scientific experiments.

In particular, the tower was, and still is, used to transmit radio signals.

From 1903 the tower was used as a military post and in more recent times it has been used to broadcast television.

It's still standing today and is repainted every seven years.

It's a very popular tourist destination

Getty Images

Seven million people visit the tower every year.

75% of those people are from other countries who have travelled to see it.

According to the French tourism authorities, it's the most visited paid-for attraction in the world.

It says that since its opening in 1889, over 300 million people have been to visit.

