Drought emergency declared in Italy

Getty Images During a drought land and river beds dry up and things can't grow

Five regions in Northern Italy have declared a state of emergency.

The regions all surround the Po River and are experiencing the worst drought in 70 years.

Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, and Piedmont, the regions affected, will all be given over £30 million in emergency funds.

As the drought continues, some places have introduced water rationing, which means water can only be used when absolutely necessary.

What is a drought?

Getty Images Rivers start to look empty and dry

A drought occurs when there is no or little rainfall over a long period of time.

It causes water shortages and problems for farmers and people's land.

In Italy, more than 30% of the agricultural produce - things that come from farms like vegetables and meat - has been threatened by this drought.

It's thought that the unusually hot weather and low rainfall over the winter into spring have contributed greatly to the water shortages in Italy.

What's being done to help those affected?

Getty Images This is the Po River, it is Italy's longest flowing river and it flows for 404 miles!

The regions struggling have been given £31 million in emergency funding.

People are being told to limit water usage and the government has promised to put in more measures if the drought continues.

The state of emergency is aimed at managing the current situation with extraordinary means and powers. Italian Government

Farmers say that the Po River, which surrounds the regions most affected by the drought, has been polluted by water from the sea.

They say that the salt from the seawater is destroying their crops.