UK Children's Laureate: Send in your questions for the Children's Laureate!

Last updated at 11:13
Joseph CoelhoPA Media

Poet Joseph Coelho has been announced as the new Children's Laureate.

The author of the Luna Loves books will be joining us on the Newsround sofa this week and so we want your questions.

What is a Children's Laureate? What tips does he have for writing and performing poetry? What is his favourite poem?

Whatever the question, we want you to head to the comments and send them in - we'll try to ask as many as possible.

What is a Children's Laureate?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What is the Children's Laureate? (2017)

The job of the Children's Laureate is to get children excited about books, reading and writing!

But they can also focus on whatever they want.

Joseph Coelho says he wants to break down the fear often associated with poetry and "get the nation writing and performing" it.

The Children's Laureate also does things like visit schools, appear on TV programmes and give out awards.

Joseph is the twelfth holder of the role, which is usually awarded every two years - previous laureates include Cressida Cowell, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Lauren Childs and Julia Donaldson.

We want your questions for Joseph
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Poet Joseph Coelho gives his top poetry tips (2019)

Joseph Coelho will join Newsround on the sofa this week and we want your questions for him.

Do you want to find out what plans Joseph has whilst he is Children's Laureate. Maybe you want to know some top tips for writing poetry?

Are you performing in class and want some advice? Maybe you want to find out what Joseph's favourite children's book is?

Whatever the question, head to the comments and let us know! We can't wait to hear from you.

Newsround Home