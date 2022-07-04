Safe standing areas can be introduced in Premier League & Championship from in 2022-23

Getty Images

Premier League and Championship clubs will be allowed to introduce safe standing areas from the start of the coming season.

Five clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City - took part in a trail of the project during the second half of last season.

Brentford, QPR and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be the next clubs to join them and other clubs are expected to follow suit during the new season.

Wembley Stadium will also offer a small permitted standing area later in the season.

The stadiums were selected following an application process and strict rules being met, including use of CCTV, improved steward training and fans being strictly limited to 'one person, one space'.

Thanks to a robust trial, thorough evidence and modern engineering, we are now ready to allow standing once again in our grounds Nadine Dorries. , Culture Secretary

Getty Images

To make the changes, the law will need to be changed and those proposals were put before Parliament on Monday.

Designated standing areas had not been seen at Premier League grounds since the adoption of all-seater stadiums in the early 1990s following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. where 96 Liverpool fans died due to overcrowding.

Getty Images

Some spectators at many grounds still stand in seated areas, most commonly behind the goals, despite regular warnings from local authorities and police that it is dangerous - and campaigners have said that providing safe standing areas is the best way to keep fans safe while still letting them enjoy the match.

Standing areas are commonplace in Germany's Bundesliga and there are similar examples across the rest of Europe, the United States and Australia.