Two million very old trees hiding in England, says report

Two million very old trees could be hiding across England, says a conservation charity.

Following a 15-year study of England's forests, the Woodland Trust has announced the discovery of loads more 'ancient' and 'veteran' trees than previously thought!

They go on to say that some of these trees could be very valuable because of their age and their cultural importance - and many more are hidden or undiscovered.

But what makes an ancient tree so... ancient? Read on to find out!

What is an ancient tree?

The Woodland Trust say an ancient tree is any tree in the 'third' or 'last stage' of life and older than other trees of the same species.

They say some trees in England could be approaching 1000 years old!

And they have some top tips for spotting ancient trees in your area. Look out for the following signs:

A very wide trunk compared to other trees nearby

Hollow trunks

Very rough looking bark with holes and crevices

There are also veteran trees, which are trees that aren't as old as ancient trees but still old enough to be considered important.

Why are old trees important?

In Wales, the Wyesham Oak takes centre stage on a road bearing its name, Oak Crescent, where residents past and present take pride in their connection to the 1,000-year-old tree which has stood the test of time and development.

Conservation charities like the Woodland Trust say that old trees are an important part of our history and are often the home to all kinds of different species of plant and animal life.

Adam Cormack, head of campaigning at the Woodland Trust said: "It's remarkable that this research suggests we are yet to find most of the UK's ancient trees, the cathedrals of the natural world."

But he believes that they should be given the same protections as historical buildings or endangered wildlife in the UK.

"These astonishing trees are our inheritance from history, and we should be treating them like national treasures," he urged.