Ed Sheeran's guitar funds a Framlingham school's music centre!

PA Media Here is Ed Sheeran with Northern Ireland-based guitar-maker George Lowden, they created this guitar for his album =

Thanks to one of Ed Sheeran's guitars, a primary school in Suffolk has raised enough money to open a music centre!

The guitar raised over £50,000 in a charity raffle.

Ed is from Suffolk and the town of Framlingham where the school and music centre are located.

The guitar was made by an expert for Ed to use on his latest album = "Equals" and raised a huge £52,765 for the music centre.

'A priviledge'

Guy Campbell/BBC Pupils at the school in Framlingham, said the new modern building was a privilege to be able to use

Children from the school have said the new building has been filled with artwork and is a "really beautiful place to relax".

Another pupil said: "It's such a privilege to have our own music space for our school and there are many thanks for Ed Sheeran and all his team."

Guy Campbell/BBC This is the new music centre its been named the SRH Music Ark

"Music is the heart of our school and to actually have this wonderful resource here is a very emotional thing. Helen Picton , Headteacher

Head teacher Helen Picton added: "All our children, they can go in there, they can be calm, they can be excited, they can be inspirational, but they can start to heal after the pandemic we've been through.

"We have a music pod that is open to all to our neurodivergent children, we have a disabled toilet so we can have disabled facilities for the children."

Who actually won the guitar?

GeeWizz/PA Media Here you can see Kellie, her husband and Jacob and Henry holding the guitar with Ed's special message on!

Ed's guitar was raffled off by a charity called GeeWhizz and its winner was hospital worker Kellie Myers, from Ipswich - who bought her ticket for £5!

Ed wrote a message on the guitar for her two sons Henry who is 14 and Jacob who is 13.

He signed it and wrote: "Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!"

Kellie says her boys were thrilled and delighted and the whole family loves Ed.