Meet the seven-year-old cycling from London to Paris!

Summer is a popular time of year for people to get away and enjoy some time abroad. Whether it's taking a plane, hopping on a train, or even driving to a destination, there are lots of different ways to travel to other countries.

Seven-year-old Rupert from Leicestershire is making his way to France this summer in a rather unusual way. He's taking on an incredibly tough challenge, cycling all the way from London to Paris!

The 200-mile journey will be split over four days and it's all to raise money for the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark, a charity which holds a very special place in Rupert's life.

Rupert is taking on the epic trip to France with his Mum and family friend and he hopes to raise lots of lots of money for the centre.

The young cyclist is already well underway with his goal. He's managed to raise more than a whopping £30,000 so far!

Rupert's story

Rupert is cycling 200 miles to Paris

Rupert spent the first four years of his life living with his Mum, Dad and two dogs Saffi and Gin. The family enjoyed doing lots of fun activities together including going on holiday, being out and about with their dogs and cycling.

However, things changed unexpectedly when Rupert's Dad passed away in 2019.

As Rupert was only four at the time, it was difficult for him to understand what had happened.

The Bereavement Centre helped remind me of my Dad and helped me think of my Dad. Rupert

When the coronavirus pandemic came about in the early months of 2020, this led to a national lockdown.

It meant the people Rupert and his Mum had been receiving help from following his Dad's passing couldn't see them anymore.

This ended up being a really difficult time for Rupert and his Mum. However, the Children's Bereavement Centre in Newark were a great support for them.

They helped Rupert process some of the emotions he was feeling and also introduced him to other children who had gone through similar experiences.

Rupert's Mega Ride

Rupert, with some help from his Mum, decided to take on his epic cycling challenge to raise lots of money for the Children's Bereavement Centre so they can support more families.

Riding his bike was an activity Rupert used to enjoy doing with his Dad, so the mega ride is also a way for him to keep his Dad's memory alive.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Rupert has decided to support the Children's Bereavement Centre by taking on this amazing challenge.

"It's an achievement for anyone to cycle 200 miles from London to Paris but for a seven-year-old boy to take on this epic journey is incredible, as is his commitment to fundraising," said Children's Bereavement Centre CEO Kate Baxter.

"He is a real inspiration, and all the CBC team will be following his progress closely and cheering him on from home."