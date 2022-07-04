Minions: Rise of Gru. What is the Gentleminions trend?

Getty Images / Universal

There's a new TikTok trend connected to the Rise of Gru Minions movie, but some cinemas are unhappy about it.

The trend, which is being shared under the hashtag 'Gentleminions', involves groups of mostly teenage boys attending screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru, all dressed in smart suits.

Videos filmed for TikTok show the groups who, in tribute to the little yellow characters, carry bananas with them and clap and applaud together at the same time once the movie has finished.

Minions: Rise of Gru has already made millions of dollars since its release and has come out just as the school summer holidays are already underway for some children in the UK and on the horizon for others.

Universal, the movie studio behind the new Minions movie, tweeted their support for the Gentleminions trend.

The trend has also been acknowledged by the official Minions TikTok account, in a video posted at the weekend the account said: "Bobspeed you gentleminions" and "your time has come".

But, it appears that some of those copying the new Gentleminions trend have caused some disruption with their behaviour in some movie theatres

That has now led to some cinemas deciding to ban children who turn up without an adult and dressed in suits from watching the film.

We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour. Thank you. Regal cinema , In Wadebridge, Cornwall

One cinema, the Regal in Wadebridge in Cornwall, posted a tweet that said: "Customer Notice: "We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour. Thank you."

Meanwhile Odeon confirmed to Newsround that some of its cinemas had to restrict access to those wearing suits at the weekend, saying in a statement: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."