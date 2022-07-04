Caterers, which supply meals to schools have told the BBC that rising food prices are changing what ends up on the plate for children.

Some report swapping to cheaper meats or altering the range of fruit and vegetables they can offer.

There are voluntary food standards which school meals are meant to meet, and caterers say they are still managing to do that, but they say it is becoming increasingly difficult.

In response to the concerns the government said it had "expanded access to free school meals more than any other [government] in recent decades".