The pigeon who flew to America!

Bob is a four-year-old pigeon who is trained to fly long journeys and return home, but this time he got a little lost!

He was supposed to make a 10 hour trip from Guernsey in the Channel Islands up to Gateshead in the north east of England.

However, three weeks after he took off, he was found 4000 miles away in Alabama in the US!

He was found in someone's home and is now being cared for by a vet while waiting for his owner to make the journey from the UK to get him.