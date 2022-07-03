India bans single-use plastic to help environment

Getty Images

Climate change is big problem for India, but this week it took action on plans to cut plastic waste with a ban on single-use plastic.

This includes items like straws, disposable cutlery and food packing to try and help the country's problem with pollution. However, the rule currently excludes plastic bags.

Food and drinks companies and others who produce these kinds of sing-use plastic items had been calling for more time before the ban was brought in.

But the government ignored this request, saying it was necessary to take action quickly.

What is India's big problem with plastic?

India is a country with the second biggest population in the world, and its growing economy has led to more and more demand for goods that come in with single-use plastic products.

India uses about 14 million tons of plastic each year and unlike other countries hasn't put in place systems for managing plastic waste, including recycling.

This has led to widespread littering and streets covered in waste, which is a big problem as it can block drains, rivers and oceans and also kill animals.

The country's prime minister Narendra Modi said in a statement that the ban on single-use plastic items would include straws, cutlery, ear buds, packaging films, plastic sticks for balloons, sweet papers, and ice-cream packets, among other products.

For now plastic bags have not been included but the government has asked manufacturers and importers to raise the thickness to try and encourage people to reuse plastic bags more than once.

What have people been saying about the ban?

Companies including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, India's Parle Agro, Dabur and Amul had all tried to get straws removed from the ban.

Other than food and beverage and consumer goods companies, plastic manufacturers have also complained about the ban as they say they weren't given adequate time to prepare for the restriction.

Some experts have also raised concerns that enforcing the ban might be difficult. The government has decided to set up control rooms to check any illegal use, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 100 million tons of plastic waste is currently clogging up with world's oceans after being dumped there.

Scientists have also reported having found large amounts of micro plastic in the intestines of deep-dwelling ocean mammals like whales.

What is the problem when it comes to India and climate change?

Last year all schools and colleges in the Indian capital city Delhi were closed after worsening levels of air pollution.

The government said the pollution was caused by "heavy sewage" and "industrial waste", although Delhi has had high levels of pollution for many years and it often rises towards the end of the year as farmers start burning crops.

In 2021 the Delhi government opened its first "smog tower", which is a $2 million installation that can half the amount of harmful particles in the air in a small area.

India's pollution problem is not just in Delhi - Indian cities regularly top global pollution rankings.

A report by US research group, the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago said that bad air kills more than a million people every year in the country, and that north India breathes "pollution levels that are 10 times worse than those found anywhere else in the world".

What has the country been doing to tackle climate change?

At COP26, the 2021 UN summit on climate change, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to cut emissions to net zero by 2070.

It also agreed to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, and raise the share of renewables in the energy mix to 50%, among others.

India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav attended the Glasgow summit

But when it came to agreeing a plan to reduce the use of coal globally, India and China challenged the idea of "phasing out" the use of coal completely.

They argued this would be impossible for developing countries that can't afford alternative sources of fuel or more fuel-efficient technologies.

At the time COP26 president, Alok Sharma said "China and India will have to explain themselves and what they did to the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world".