play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:21
image

Pride: 'Biggest ever parade' on 50th anniversary in London

More than a million people took part in the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Pride parade in London, with hundreds of LGBTQ+ community groups attending the march from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace.
With their instruments and bearskin hats these soldiers reminded many watching of the recent Jubilee celebrations.
Soliders in bearskin hats in paradeGetty Images
One of the groups who took part in the parade was St John Ambulance...
One of the groups taking part in the parade was St John AmbulanceGetty Images
and there were some furry friends.
Cat-like characters in London prideGetty Images
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also took part in the parade.
Sadiq KhanPA Media
These skaters put on an impressive display for the crowds.
Roller skaters in London PrideGetty Images
After the parade people gathered for speeches and a concert in Trafalgar Square.
Concert in Trafalgar SquareGetty Images
Many had dressed in colourful outfits and face paint for the special day.
Many had dressed in colourful outfit and face paint for the special day.Getty Images
This was the first time Pride had been held since the Covid-19 pandemic, so people were wanting to make the most of it.
Revellers wearing face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins joined the celebrationsGetty Images
The event has been called one of the most inclusive in history,
Crowds celebrate Pride in LondonGetty Images
In Trafalgar Square, ex-Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes told the crowd she would "never live behind that curtain again" after announcing she was gay last month.
Dame Kelly HolmesGetty Images
Emeli Sandé was one of the most famous performers there.
Emeli SandeGetty Images
She was followed on stage by London-based singer-songwriter Cat Burns.
Cat BurnsGetty Images
Many carried rainbow flags which have long been used to show support for the LGBT community.
Crowd with rainbow flagsGetty Images
The celebrations didn't stop at London either! People in Shetland held their first Pride festival, the most northerly celebration of its kind in the UK,complete with people dressed as Vikings.
Gallay crew

More like this

People at a Pride event
play
1:56

Pride: 50 years of the London march for LGBT rights

woman-holding-a-rainbow-heart

Pride: What is it and why do people celebrate it?

The rainbow flag
play
1:21

Where does the rainbow flag come from?

Top Stories

girls-in-slippers.

VOTE: Should there be a bedtime at sleepovers?

comments
57
Lewis Hamilton

What to look out for at the British Grand Prix

comments
8
bob the pigeon

Meet Bob: The pigeon who flew 4000 miles from home

comments
4
Newsround Home