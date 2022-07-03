Pride: 'Biggest ever parade' on 50th anniversary in London
More than a million people took part in the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Pride parade in London, with hundreds of LGBTQ+ community groups attending the march from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace.
With their instruments and bearskin hats these soldiers reminded many watching of the recent Jubilee celebrations.
One of the groups who took part in the parade was St John Ambulance...
and there were some furry friends.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also took part in the parade.
These skaters put on an impressive display for the crowds.
After the parade people gathered for speeches and a concert in Trafalgar Square.
Many had dressed in colourful outfits and face paint for the special day.
This was the first time Pride had been held since the Covid-19 pandemic, so people were wanting to make the most of it.
The event has been called one of the most inclusive in history,
In Trafalgar Square, ex-Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes told the crowd she would "never live behind that curtain again" after announcing she was gay last month.
Emeli Sandé was one of the most famous performers there.
She was followed on stage by London-based singer-songwriter Cat Burns.
Many carried rainbow flags which have long been used to show support for the LGBT community.
The celebrations didn't stop at London either! People in Shetland held their first Pride festival, the most northerly celebration of its kind in the UK,complete with people dressed as Vikings.