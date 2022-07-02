British Grand Prix: What to look out for this weekend

Press Association The British Grand Prix is held each year at Silverstone

This weekend could be a great one for British sport with Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix taking centre stage.

The racing competition is held every summer at Silverstone race course near Northamptonshire, and all eyes will once again be on British star Lewis Hamilton.

He won last year's event, giving him a record eighth British Grand Prix win.

But one person set to challenge him will be 2021's Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

The two drivers have a fierce rivalry so it's set to be a tense weekend of competition, with their team-mates George Russell and Sergio Perez also looking to make sure their team comes out on top!

Whether you're a hardcore racing fan or a complete F1 beginner, keep reading, because we have all you need to know ahead of the contest this weekend.

What is the Grand Prix?

A Formula 1 season consists of a series of races, known as Grand Prix, which take place worldwide on both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads.

This year there are 22 Grand Prix held in countries around the world including the Australian, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix.

Reuters

The British race is the oldest in the Formula 1 World Championship calendar, but there have been some changes in recent years.

Last year's event featured the first ever "sprint qualifying" event in F1 - a new format run on the Saturday of the race weekend over a distance of around 1/3rd the usual race distance.

The sprint qualification was won by Max Verstappen giving him pole position for the race, which was ultimately won be Hamilton.

When can I watch it?

Saturday will see the British GP qualifying rounds from 3pm on Saturday, but the main event with be on Sunday.

The British Grand Prix will be live from 3pm on Sunday.

It will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 from 1:30pm on Sunday. That's of course unless you were one of the lucky ones to get a ticket - they sold out faster this year than ever before.

Reuters Max Verstappen is seen during practice for the competition on Friday

Who is likely to win?

Redbull-racer Max Verstappen certainly looks like the favourite. He's been on top form throughout the year so far and has a lot of previous wins behind him.

After winning the Formula 1 World Championship, at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year the 24-year-old Dutchman has gone from strength.

So far this year he's managed 26 victories and 15 pole positions.

Many have also been predicting Ferrari's line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to do well.

Charles Leclerc has recorded two podiums in his last three visits here, so can he make it a forth or better still challenge Verstappen for the title.

Reuters

With Mercedes seeing some good performances recently Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will at the very least be hoping for at least third place.

Hamilton has experienced disappointment recently particularly in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with his team initially asking to challenge the result before later withdrawing their appeal.