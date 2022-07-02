Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie through to fourth round

EPA

Andy Murrary and Emma Raducanu might be out of the running but fellow Brits Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie are keeping the dream of a British winner at Wimbledon alive!

Heather Watson won her game against Slovenian player Kaja Juvan on Friday to reach the last 16 in Wimbledon for the first time.

Norrie also secured his place in week two of the competition with a win over American Steve Johnson.

Another Brit Katie Boulter will be hoping to join them, as she plays for a place in the fourth round on Saturday.

Heather Watson

The 30-year-old from Guernsey had played at Wimbledon 12 times before but this is the furthest she has ever got in the competition or any other Grand Slam.

Heather received a standing ovation from the crowd after winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-2, and raised her arms up in celebration, before placing her forehead on the ground to "thank the grass".

Speaking afterwards she said, "What an atmosphere. There is nowhere I would rather make round four."

PA Media Heather Watson was also on court later in the day with partner Dart for a ladies doubles match against Emina Bektas and Kristina Kucova

She added: "I wasn't even that nervous but you guys got me over the line. It means everything, playing here at home in front of you guys the, the atmosphere is everything."

Ranked 121 in the world, Heather will now go onto play 97th-ranked German Jule Niemeier in the fourth round.

Cameron Norrie

World number 12 Norrie's victory came just hours after Watson's win, comfortably beating world number 93 Johnson 6-4 6-1 6-0 on Centre Court.

"Today I was very, very relaxed," he said. "[It was] one of the bigger matches in my career obviously, to make the second week for the first time.

"It had a great opportunity today and I managed to play at the level that I wanted to.

He has also been enjoying playing in front of a home crowd!

He told the BBC, "It's a lot of fun being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight, and playing to that level that I did today. I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

Next Cameron will face another player from the United States, Tommy Paul.

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams

In the mixed doubles there was also another Brit Jamie Murray on court, playing with Venus Williams.

Their pairing was last-minute but seemed to work well, with them winning in three sets - 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 - against Rosolska and Michael Venus.

Jamie is a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, including winning two titles at Wimbledon, while Venus is a five-time singles champion.

But until this game she hadn't played tennis in almost a year so was overjoyed to come away with a win.

In her post-match interview she said: "I just not only played a match but won a match. I'm never like that kind of player. I always expect to win."

"But when I sat there, we wanted to win, but when I sat there at the end, it was like real. Yeah, I felt something in my heart."

Also through to the fourth round...

Novak Djokovic beat fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic to progress into the fourth round, winning 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

He will take on Tim van Rijthoven as he goes in search of a 21st Grand Slam title.

Breaking records

When American John Isner served his fifth ace of 24 against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon third round, he became the all-time leader on 13,729.

By the end of the match, the 6ft 10in player had extended his total to 13,748 - enough to win 3,437 games and nearly 573 sets.

But unfortunately for him, 24 aces were not enough to win the match - he lost 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.