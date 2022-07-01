play
Meet Bob: The homing-pigeon who flew 4000 miles from home

Last updated at 11:27
bob the pigeonMonroe County Alabama Animal Shelter
This is Bob!

Bob is a four-year old homing pigeon who is trained to fly long journeys and return home, but this time he got a little lost!

He was supposed to make a 10 hour trip from Guernsey in the Channel Islands up to Gateshead in the north east of England.

However, three weeks after he took off, he was found 4000 miles away in Alabama in the US!

He was found in someone's home and is now being cared for by a vet while waiting for his owner to make the journey from the UK to get him.

Bob the pigeonMonroe County Alabama Animal Shelter
Bob the pigeon is being cared for at an animal shelter in Alabama

Bob and his owner, Alan Todd have been reunited over video chat after he was found very confused in an Alabama home.

Mr Todd said: "He wouldn't have flown all that way, I think he has probably jumped on to a ship."

"He was covered in oil - it could have been an oil tanker.

"They are obviously looking after him very well... looking at him today he looks a lot better just in one day."

Bob with member of staff from the animal shelterMonroe County Alabama Animal Shelter
Bob has been checked by a vet and gained weight after being cared for by the shelter, he seems to like the look of all that bird seed!

The vets looking after Bob say, although he is a little underweight, he's in good health.

Staff at Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter were able to track down Alan in England because of Bob's distinctive leg bands.

A social media appeal was started and through the North of East Homing Union (NEHU), Alan was found.

Megan Bryan and Monica Hardy, who have been caring for the pigeon at the shelter, said: "He's doing great."

Bob will continued to be cared for at the shelter until Alan can make the trip to Alabama to collect him.

What a coo-l reunion that'll be!

Newsround Home