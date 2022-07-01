play
Last updated at 16:45
image

Nasa observatory captures incredible solar eclipse

Check out these incredible pictures of the Moon moving across the Sun! They were captured by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This eclipse was not visible here on Earth.
A black disc appears to the left of a still of the sun, partially covering the viewNASA / SDO
The eclipse started at 05:20 BST on 29 June and lasted for 35 minutes. This wasn't a full eclipse as the Sun only had 67% of its surface covered - but the pictures are pretty awe-inspiring!
The black disc of the moon has moved further across the Sun, covering more of its surface from the viewNASA / SDO
These pictures might have you wondering when will you next get the chance to see a solar eclipse in the UK? According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the next partial solar eclipse we will be able to see from the UK with be 25 October 2022. But to see a full solar eclipse from the UK, you're going to have to wait nearly 70 years, as its not due until 2090! That's a long wait... but we imagine totally worth it for you space fans.
The moon has moved almost completely across the surface of the Sun to the rightNASA / SDO

