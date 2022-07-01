Nasa observatory captures incredible solar eclipse

These pictures might have you wondering when will you next get the chance to see a solar eclipse in the UK? According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the next partial solar eclipse we will be able to see from the UK with be 25 October 2022. But to see a full solar eclipse from the UK, you're going to have to wait nearly 70 years, as its not due until 2090! That's a long wait... but we imagine totally worth it for you space fans.