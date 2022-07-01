Nasa observatory captures incredible solar eclipse
Check out these incredible pictures of the Moon moving across the Sun! They were captured by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This eclipse was not visible here on Earth.
NASA / SDO
The eclipse started at 05:20 BST on 29 June and lasted for 35 minutes. This wasn't a full eclipse as the Sun only had 67% of its surface covered - but the pictures are pretty awe-inspiring!
NASA / SDO
These pictures might have you wondering when will you next get the chance to see a solar eclipse in the UK? According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the next partial solar eclipse we will be able to see from the UK with be 25 October 2022. But to see a full solar eclipse from the UK, you're going to have to wait nearly 70 years, as its not due until 2090! That's a long wait... but we imagine totally worth it for you space fans.