The Summer Reading Challenge: Read six things in six weeks

The Summer Reading Challenge is all about imagination and innovation and getting children into reading and science.

The event is organised by charity, The Reading Agency in partnership with The Science Museum.

Each year more than 700,000 children take part and this year local libraries are providing free packs for kids who want to take part.

The aim is to read six things, which could be books, magazines, comics, newspapers or comics over the six week summer holiday.

Children can them use stickers to record their progress and get a medal and certificate.

This year those taking part will go on their reading journeys with six fictional characters known as the "Gadgeteers."

The "Gadgeteers" were created by children's writer and illustrator Julian Beresford.

The charity's aim is to inspire children to read science focused books to spark their own imagination and creativity.

The "Gadgeteers" have a range of interests from fashion and cooking to technology and music.

The Reading Agency 2022 The gadgeteers are challenging kids to read more and get into science

The message behind the project is that science is for everyone!

Leading children's authors have also got involved to write a series of books to go with the challenge.

The Summer reading Challenge started for Northern Ireland and Scotland on 25 June and starts for England and Wales on 9 July.

Are you taking part in this year's reading challenge? What do you enjoy reading and why?

