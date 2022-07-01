play
Watch Newsround

Wimbledon 2022: Brits Boulter, Broady and Watson all win

Last updated at 07:08
comments
View Comments (1)
Katie BoulterGetty Images

Here's your round-up of what happened on day four of Wimbledon and what we can expect from the famous tennis tournament on Friday.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu might be out, but several other brits were on court at SW19 (that's Wimbledon's post code) on Thursday.

Katie Boulter had one of the best matches of her career on Wimbledon's Centre Court with a stunning fightback to beat last year's beaten finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Boulter is ranked as 118th and is a wildcard in the tournament, meaning Wimbledon organisers decided she could play in the competition.

It means beating Pliskova in three sets 3-6 7-6(7-4) 6-4 was unexpected because the Czech player is a former world number 1 and is currently ranked as the 7th best female player in the world.

Katie Boulter.Getty Images

After the match Boulter dedicated her win to her nan who died two days ago.

"I'm going to get so emotional. I'd like to dedicate it to her," she said.

On Saturday, she will aim to reach the last 16 of the tournament when she faces France's Harmony Tan who beat tennis legend Serena Williams in the first round.

Heather Watson
Heather Watson celebrates beating Wang Qiang in the Wimbledon second roundEPA

Meanwhile fellow Brit, Heather Watson is also through to the next round.

Watson, has played in singles every day of the tournament and only had four hours' sleep on Wednesday night, when she beat China's Wang Qiang 7-5 6-4.

"It's been a really tough few days for me with the scheduling. It's not been on my side at all.

"I've just tried to do the best I could. In every situation try to stay positive and in the moment. I feel like I've handled it really well," she said.

Watson will now face Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Friday.

Liam Broady.Getty Images
Liam Broady is also through

Elsewhere, another British wildcard, Liam Broady, won in five sets 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 against Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman to record his best performance at a major tournament.

There was the possibility of an all-British meeting between world number 132, Broady and Jack Draper in the next round, but the 20-year-old was beaten by Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

Friday's action
Cameron Norrie.Getty Images
Cameron Norrie is in action on Friday

On Friday, British men's number one, Cameron Norrie is hoping to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Norrie will face American Steve Johnson in what will be the day's third match on Centre Court.

"It's another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week," Norrie said.

"I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at Slams, not just at other tournaments. It's Wimbledon. I just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment."

Meanwhile, reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic will also be in action on Centre Court on Friday, he's playing fellow Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic who is already ranked 30th in the world, aged just 22.

More like this

profile still of cameron norrie celebrating with a clenched fist

Cameron Norrie: Everything you need to know about the British tennis star

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray

Wimbledon 2022: Raducanu and Murray out of Wimbledon

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I couldn't believe it when Boulter and Broady won. Both wildcards and both beat top tennis players in the world. Well done!

Top Stories

school-pupils-and-teacher-looking-at-computer.

Have you been to see your new school for next year?

comments
12
swedish and finnish flags waving

Why is Finland and Sweden joining Nato a big deal?

comments
1
profile still of cameron norrie celebrating with a clenched fist

Everything you need to know about tennis star Cameron Norrie

comments
1
Newsround Home