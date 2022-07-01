Wimbledon 2022: Brits Boulter, Broady and Watson all win

Getty Images

Here's your round-up of what happened on day four of Wimbledon and what we can expect from the famous tennis tournament on Friday.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu might be out, but several other brits were on court at SW19 (that's Wimbledon's post code) on Thursday.

Katie Boulter had one of the best matches of her career on Wimbledon's Centre Court with a stunning fightback to beat last year's beaten finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Boulter is ranked as 118th and is a wildcard in the tournament, meaning Wimbledon organisers decided she could play in the competition.

It means beating Pliskova in three sets 3-6 7-6(7-4) 6-4 was unexpected because the Czech player is a former world number 1 and is currently ranked as the 7th best female player in the world.

Getty Images

After the match Boulter dedicated her win to her nan who died two days ago.

"I'm going to get so emotional. I'd like to dedicate it to her," she said.

On Saturday, she will aim to reach the last 16 of the tournament when she faces France's Harmony Tan who beat tennis legend Serena Williams in the first round.

Heather Watson

EPA

Meanwhile fellow Brit, Heather Watson is also through to the next round.

Watson, has played in singles every day of the tournament and only had four hours' sleep on Wednesday night, when she beat China's Wang Qiang 7-5 6-4.

"It's been a really tough few days for me with the scheduling. It's not been on my side at all.

"I've just tried to do the best I could. In every situation try to stay positive and in the moment. I feel like I've handled it really well," she said.

Watson will now face Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Friday.

Getty Images Liam Broady is also through

Elsewhere, another British wildcard, Liam Broady, won in five sets 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 against Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman to record his best performance at a major tournament.

There was the possibility of an all-British meeting between world number 132, Broady and Jack Draper in the next round, but the 20-year-old was beaten by Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur.

Friday's action

Getty Images Cameron Norrie is in action on Friday

On Friday, British men's number one, Cameron Norrie is hoping to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Norrie will face American Steve Johnson in what will be the day's third match on Centre Court.

"It's another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week," Norrie said.

"I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at Slams, not just at other tournaments. It's Wimbledon. I just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment."

Meanwhile, reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic will also be in action on Centre Court on Friday, he's playing fellow Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic who is already ranked 30th in the world, aged just 22.