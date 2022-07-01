Steve Carell aka Gru to read CBeebies bedtime story!

Getty Images

Steve Carell is the latest star to read a CBeebies bedtime story!

The book he will be reading is called The Eyebrows Of Doom by Steve Smallman with illustrations from Miguel Ordonez.

The book has been described as a "laugh out loud" tale and tells the story of a bear named Dave and his friends, who are trying to stop eyebrows from taking over the world!

He follows the footsteps of The Duchess Of Cambridge, Harry Styles, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Dave Grohl and many other superstars from across the globe.

Carell, who's known for his successful acting career, voices super villain turned hero, Gru, said:

"I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc - something I'm sure we can all relate to."

His episode will be on TV on Friday 1 July on the CBeebies channel at 6.50pm and on the iPlayer.

