Cameron Norrie: Everything you need to know about the British tennis star

British tennis player Cameron Norrie is through to the third round of Wimbledon.

On Friday he goes head-to-head with US player Steve Johnson.

But hopes remain high for Cameron, who is currently ranked 12th in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

If this is your first time hearing of Cameron Norrie, we've got you covered!

Find out everything you need to know about the British tennis star here.

Getty Images Cameron at 17-years-old playing at the French Open in 2013

26-year-old Cameron has been a professional tennis player since 2017, but has been training for years.

His parents are both micro-biologists. His mum is Welsh, and his dad is Scottish.

Born in South Africa, raised in New Zealand and trained in the USA - Cameron's life has been a well-travelled one!

As a junior tennis player, Cameron represented New Zealand - the country he grew up and trained in.

Getty Images Cameron playing as a junior at Wimbledon in 2013

But when he was 17-years-old he decided to play for Britain instead because of the better funding opportunities for tennis.

Cameron later trained in the US after he won a sports scholarship from Texas Christian University.

It was in his last year at university that he turned professional, and he has been climbing the world rankings ever since!

In 2021, Cameron had massive success at the Indian Wells tennis competition in California, US.

There he became the first British player to win the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

Since October 2021, Cameron has been ranked Britain's number one player.

He is currently 12th in the world and there's a lot of hope mounting behind his performances at this year's Wimbledon!

What do you think of Cameron? Do you think he has what it takes to get through the third round? Let us know the comments!