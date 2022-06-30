Who won this year's Bafta Young Game Designers competition?

BAFTA The ceremony was held online

Have you ever had an idea that you thought could be turned into a super fun computer game?

Well, young people from across the country where tasked with doing just that!

It's all part of this year's Bafta Young Game Designers competition and the winners have now been announced!

The ceremony took place online on Wednesday 30 June and was attended by many of the competition's finalists.

Who won?

BAFTA Four young people were selected as winners across four categories

The Game Concept category for 10 to 14 year olds was won by Jasmine from Newcastle for her game called 'Tiled in Twilight' created for puzzle lovers!

Jasmine, who was the youngest winner at this year's ceremony, describes her game as "a pretty pixelated picross puzzle game where you illuminate the past".

18-year-old Jaime from Dundee was the winner of the Game Concept category for 15 to 18 year olds.

Her game 'Carrier Pigeon: World Tour' is all about exploration, community, and delivering mail. Jaime was a previous finalist in 2017 before winning this year.

Two more winners were picked in the Game Making categories.

14-year-old Alfie from Portsmouth was the winner in the 10 to 14 year olds age bracket for his game 'Egglien'.

Alfie said he was inspired to enter the competition after meeting a previous finalist. In his game, the player uses alien eggs to fight their foes.

The final winner was 15-year-old Andrew from South Croydon who was in the 15 to 18 year olds category.

Andrew isn't new to the awards, having won the younger category last year. His game 'Space Boids' is set in space where the player controls a flock of boids to fight waves of enemies.

"Once again we were blown away by the level of creativity and passion embodied in our four winning games this year," said Kevin Price who is the Interim Chief Executive of BAFTA.

"BAFTA Young Game Designers will continue to support the next generation of game-creators, and we are delighted that this offers young people across the UK the chance to pursue their passion at such an early stage. Congratulations to all. Bring on next year's entries."

All four of the winning games will be featured in an exhibition at The Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester.