Transition days: Have you been to see your new school?

Getty Images Moving to secondary school may seem scary, but it's important to remember lots of students have done it before!

The end of the school year is fast approaching, with some pupils in Scotland and Northern Ireland already finished for the summer holidays!

Many students across the UK will be saying goodbye to their primary schools, as they get ready to make the big move to secondary school.

Year 6 in England and Wales, Year 7 in Northern Ireland, and P7 in Scotland will all be moving schools for the next academic year.

To give children a taste of what secondary school life is like, schools across the UK often hold what are known as transition days. These are when pupils get to visit their new school to see what it's like.

And, read on for some top tips to help if you're feeling nervous about moving school.

Getty Images Transition days can help children become familiar with secondary school life

Transition days provide you with an opportunity to learn more about your soon-to-be school environment, new teachers, classmates and new routines.

It's also a good time to bring up any questions you might have about life at secondary school.

The idea of starting at a new secondary school can be really nerve-wracking for lots of people, and transition days are a great way of making students feel more comfortable and informed about the whole process.

Attending a transition day where other pupils are present can also remind students that lots of people are in the exact same boat and that can be a really reassuring feeling.

Getty Images If you do have worries about starting secondary school, you can talk to an adult you trust

Top tips for starting secondary school

Although starting at a secondary school can seem scary at times, there are lots and lots of students who've gone through the process before.

Check out what some of them have to say about the experience and their advice on thriving at secondary school.

Need extra support? If you're worried about starting secondary school, there is lots of support out there for you to get help. Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher. You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time. Childline is run by the NSPCC.

