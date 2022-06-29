play
Watch Newsround

'It's important for young people with care experience to be heard'

A number of charities and campaigners for children's rights are calling on the government to give young people more support and listen to their stories about being in care.

According to the latest figures from the government there are more than 80,0000 children living in care in England alone.

Over 100 young people with care experience gathered at parliament last week to demand that their voices are heard and for the children's social care to be radically reformed.

Ricky spoke to some of them to find out more about their experiences.

Watch more videos

'It's important for young people with care experience to be heard'
Video

'It's important for young people with care experience to be heard'

Love, deuce, ace... tennis words explained!
Video

Love, deuce, ace... tennis words explained!

'We made an animation to tell people to look after the planet'
Video

'We made an animation to tell people to look after the planet'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Gorillas: What is being done to save them?
Video

Gorillas: What is being done to save them?

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

Why is learning about LGBT history important?
Video

Why is learning about LGBT history important?

Your Planet: News about nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: News about nature and the environment

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?
Video

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Ukraine youth orchestra starting new life in Slovenia
Video

Ukraine youth orchestra starting new life in Slovenia

Top Stories

scottish-flag-union-jack.

Nicola Sturgeon calls for second referendum on Scottish independence

comments
Four children looking at their phones

Vote: Would you ditch a smartphone for a 'dumbphone'?

comments
Dybala, Pogba, Lingard, Eriksen, Di Maria.

The men's football players out of contract this summer

comments
Newsround Home