'It's important for young people with care experience to be heard'

A number of charities and campaigners for children's rights are calling on the government to give young people more support and listen to their stories about being in care.

According to the latest figures from the government there are more than 80,0000 children living in care in England alone.

Over 100 young people with care experience gathered at parliament last week to demand that their voices are heard and for the children's social care to be radically reformed.

Ricky spoke to some of them to find out more about their experiences.