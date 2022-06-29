Conservationists celebrate rare horse born at zoo

Andy Street Basil is a rare breed of foal that has been born at Marwell zoo

Animal conservationists are celebrating the birth of a rare breed of horse at Marwell Zoo in the south of England!

The foal (a baby horse) is called Basil and he belongs to the Przewalski breed.

Przewalski horses once lived in a large area of grassland in Russia known as the Russian Steppe, as well as parts of neighbouring countries Mongolia, Kazakhstan and parts of northern China.

But sadly the Przewalski horse became endangered and at one stage were even extinct in the wild.

But thanks to the efforts of conservationists and zoos, their population is growing again.

Basil is staying close with his mother and other female horses in his herd

Basil was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer. He was named after the very first male Przewalski horse who came to live at Marwell Zoo in 1970, more than fifty years ago!

A zoo spokesperson said: "Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protective."

In recent years, there has been an effort to reintroduce the Przewalski back into the wild.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute estimate there are only 1,900 Przewalski horses alive today.

But thanks to the birth of baby horses like Basil, there is hope that their numbers will continue to rise and that more Przewalski horses can be reintroduced into the wild in the future.

