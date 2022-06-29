play
Should Scotland be an independent country?

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her plan for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence.

Scotland's First Minister announced that she hopes to hold the referendum on 19 October 2023 asking the question: 'Should Scotland be an independent country?'

She said she would be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for formal permission for the vote to be held.

Ms Sturgeon she said she would press on with her plan even if this was not granted by the UK government. Find out more here.

