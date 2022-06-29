School week debate: Would you like a four day school week?

Getty Images

Would you like a four day school week?

Well a petition that had more than 148,000 signatures said schools should make Friday a day off school, so that children have three days off every week.

This week that petition was debated by MPs and the result is that the government has no plans to remove Friday from the school week - so a five day school week continues.

We want to know what you think. Should you have a four day school week? Take part in our vote and let us know in the comments below.

Four day school week?

The petition wanted to: "Require schools to make Friday a day off school, meaning there will be 3 days that children will get to stay off every week."

The students who signed the petition were questioned on why they wanted a shorter school week. Many students said they were struggling to cope with the school week.

The survey found 92% of students felt having Friday off school would have a 'very positive' or 'positive' impact on their mental health.

Several people who took part in the questionnaire suggested that longer school days and online learning could help make up for any days lost if schools did close on Fridays.

Earlier this year some schools in Wales had their school day extended by five hours over a week, to help children who had lost out time due to the pandemic.

What is a petition? A petition is a list of demands or a call to action, and people sign their names to show support for it. They can be set up about almost anything.

The debate

The petitions committee debated the idea this week.

The petition debates are general debates which let MPs from all political parties discuss issues raised by petitions.

Chair of the debate, Catherine McKinnell called on the Government to look at why so many people want a shorter school week. She said the Government should "invest in improving the life chances of our young people."

McKinnell also added: "We need to address the causes of poor mental health in young people."

But Robin Walker MP, Education Minister said the government will not be making plans to make Friday part of the weekend, saying "maximising time in school is crucial".

Walker added that the government would continue to work with CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) to make sure children's mental health needs are met.

Catherine McKinnell concluded the debate by saying: "I appreciate the petitioners may be disappointed that they aren't getting a four day week but hopefully what they are getting are a richer, happier and more well rounded five days at school that will help them fulfil their potential."

Although the debate ended with the four day week not happening, we want to know your thoughts. Would you like a four day week? Why do you think there should be a three day weekend?

Or do you disagree? Maybe you like being at school five days.

Head to the comments to let us know and take part in our vote below!

