Wimbledon: Serena Williams OUT and more stories from Day 2

Day 2 of Wimbledon was full of highs and lows for tennis stars.

One of the greatest players of all-time, Serena Williams, was knocked out in her first round.

But British star Heather Watson made an emotional comeback with a first round win.

Getty Images Serena Williams lost her first round against French star Harmony Tan

The court was anything but serene and harmonious as two power-house tennis stars, the USA's Serena Williams and France's Harmony Tan went head-to-head in their first round of Wimbledon.

It was very close between the pair, but Harmony Tan edged out a victory over the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Grand Slam is the name for the four biggest tennis tournaments in the world - Wimbledon, the US Open, French Open and Australian Open.

Williams lost in a deciding set tie-break in a match lasting more than three hours.

At a press conference, journalists asked Serena Williams, who has been playing professionally for 27 years, if this would be her last Wimbledon.

"That's a question I can't answer," she said. "I don't know.

"Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up."

Getty Images Heather Watson made an impressive comeback after defeat at Wimbledon last year

British tennis star Heather Watson had an emotional celebration after winning her first round against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.

"I had a bit of a disaster match last year on this court, losing with match point, so I really wanted to turn it around and get a win this year. I'm just so happy," she said in her post-match interview.

Heather, who is ranked 109th in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, will play her next match against China's Qiang Wang on Thursday.

Getty Images Dan Evans had a disappointing first round match

But another British hopeful, Dan Evans, was knocked out in his first match against Australian player Jason Kubler.

Dan, who has made it to the third round in his past three Wimbledon appearances, lost in straight sets.

He was disappointed, but said that ultimately Kubler played better.

"It hurts," he said in his post-match interview.

"You always want to do well here, I've done well here in the past. But the facts are I lost and he was too good."

Getty Images British stars Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie are all playing their second round Wimbledon matches on Wednesday

On Wednesday, three of Britain's top players - Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie - will all be playing their second round matches!

Who do you think will be victorious? Let us know in the comments.