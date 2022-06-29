Rubix's cube: Are they popular at your school?

Getty Images

What do Pokémon cards, Pop Its, yo-yos, loom bands and fidget spinners all have in common?

They have all been playground crazes, meaning they've all become popular with children during play time at school.

Well we want to know if the Rubix's cube, first a craze in the 1980s, is becoming popular again?

Are you or your friends playing with them at school? If not, what do you play with during breaktime at school?



One of the trickiest toys around, the Rubik's Cube puzzle was thought up by Erno Rubik in 1974.

The game has squares of different colours on each side and the idea is to move it around until each side has only one colour on it.

It is really hard to do unless you know how and even the inventor took a month to master the technique.

Some people find it so hard they cheat by peeling off the stickers to match the colours but the solution is actually a mathematical formula.

Playground crazes

In 2021 Pop Its became hugely popular on TikTok

Every year at school there are different games that kids love to bring into school and play.

Whether that's Pokémon cards, Top Trumps, fidget spinners or Pop Its there is always the latest craze.

Sometimes schools might ban pupils from bringing these games in because they can cause upset and arguments between children.

Well we want to know what you're playing with at school? Maybe it's the Rubix's cube or is there something new taking over?

