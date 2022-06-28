play
Watch Newsround

BTS: J-Hope announces first solo album

Last updated at 13:49
comments
View Comments
J-HopeGetty Images
J-Hope announced his solo album

BTS member J-Hope has announced his first solo album.

The album will be called Jack In The Box and is due for release on 15 July.

Not only that, J-Hope announced that his first single, called More, will be out on 1 July.

It comes just weeks after the seven members of BTS said they would be taking an extended break to focus on solo projects.

BTS at the Grammy'sGetty Images
BTS performed at the Grammy's back in April

V, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook told fans during a televised event that they would be having some time away from the group.

The record label Big Hit Music announced J-Hope's solo album via a Korean app called Weverse.

The label, which is part owned by the members of BTS, said:

"BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

Are you a BTS fan? Are you looking forward to their solo projects? Or are you not interested? We want to know your thoughts so let us know in the comments!

More like this

olivia rodrigo sam fe
image

Glastonbury 2022: Top five moments from the music festival

khaby-lame.

TikTok: Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D'Amelio as most followed

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

illustration of three plants growing at different stages against a dark background

Scientists find way to grow plants in the dark

comments
2
Jellyfish
image

Check out these amazing images of jellyfish!

Map showing Northern Ireland.

MPs back plan to change Brexit deal involving Northern Ireland

comments
Newsround Home