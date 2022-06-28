BTS: J-Hope announces first solo album

Getty Images J-Hope announced his solo album

BTS member J-Hope has announced his first solo album.

The album will be called Jack In The Box and is due for release on 15 July.

Not only that, J-Hope announced that his first single, called More, will be out on 1 July.

It comes just weeks after the seven members of BTS said they would be taking an extended break to focus on solo projects.

Getty Images BTS performed at the Grammy's back in April

V, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook told fans during a televised event that they would be having some time away from the group.

The record label Big Hit Music announced J-Hope's solo album via a Korean app called Weverse.

The label, which is part owned by the members of BTS, said:

"BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

