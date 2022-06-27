A group of school children have made a short animated film to encourage people to recycle.

And, now their special stop motion film has been nominated for an award!

The group from a school in East London made 'Recycle Now!' using stop motion animation.

It has been nominated in the Best Animation 11 and under category in the Into Film Awards.

The Into Film Awards is an annual competition for young filmmakers, which is in its sixth year.

The awards are run by educational charity Into Film. Individuals, youth groups and school clubs across the UK can all take part.

Featuring multiple categories the winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on Tuesday.