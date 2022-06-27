Euro 2022: Northern Ireland squad announced

Getty Images Marissa Callaghan has recovered from injury to make the squad

The Northern Ireland squad for the Women's Euro 2022 has been announced.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has been included in the 23-strong team despite missing last Thursday's friendly because of a toe injury.

The Irish FA said the 36-year-old is "expected to be ready" for the Euros despite continuing her recovery less than two weeks before the start of the tournament in England.

Defender Ashley Hutton has also made the squad despite also missing the friendly with injury.

Defenders Julie Nelson who has played 125 times at international level, and Ashley Hutton, with 114 appearances, are both included in the team.

Goalkeeper Shannon Turner is the only uncapped player. The 24 year old who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers is the only one who hasn't played at international level as an adult.

She has played for Northern Ireland at under-age level and has clearly impressed Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels.

Northern Ireland's first game at this summer's Euros will be against Norway on July 7 followed by matches against Austria on 11 July and hosts England on 1 July

All three of Northern Ireland's group games will take place at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

England named their squad last week.