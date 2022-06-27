play
Watch Newsround

Baby woolly mammoth found frozen in ice in Canada

Last updated at 09:23
comments
View Comments
Image shows the whole baby woolly mammothGovernment of Yukon

A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in north-western Canada.

The mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old, meaning it was alive during the ice age.

It was found by gold miners in the Yukon Klondike region of Canada on Tuesday. The area of the find belongs to Native Americans known as Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation.

The baby, thought to be female, has been named Nun cho ga, meaning "big baby animal" in the Han language spoken by the Native Americans who live there.

The mammoth's body was found mummified - preserved by the cold permafrost surrounding it. Permafrost is a layer, below the ground, of dirt and ice that is permanently frozen.

It's thought that Nun cho ga was unearthed by a miner bulldozing soil nearby.

"Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world," said Yukon palaeontologist Grant Zazula.

Woolly mammoth.Getty Images

The mammoth is being compared to another discovery made in 2007 in Siberia, Russia.

Nun cho ga is also the best-preserved woolly mammoth discovered in North America. The partial remains of a mammoth calf, named Effie, were also found several years ago in 1948 at a gold mine in the neighbouring US state of Alaska.

More like this

Mammoths

Woolly mammoths: Plans to bring them back from extinction in Russia

Feathered dinosaur.

Jurassic World: Feathered dinos 'were actually very scary!'

Big John, the world's largest triceratops sold.

Big John: The world's largest triceratops skeleton sells for €6.65m

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

wimbledon logo surrounded by flowers

Wimbledon 2022: Everything you need to know

Emma Raducanu and Shanequa
play
2:14

Wimbledon 2022: Who are the players to watch?

simon cowell

Vote: Do you want X Factor back?

comments
9
Newsround Home