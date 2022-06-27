Glastonbury 2022: Top five moments from the music festival

And one final highlight - the festival-goers! The crowds at Glastonbury festival clearly had an amazing time soaking up the atmosphere and rocking to the legendary acts. First-time Glastonbury attendees Megan Bottomly and Anya Parvin surprised each other when both proposed at the same time at the festival. Artist Valérie Pirlot whipped out the brush and paints to capture stunning scenes of people celebrating at the festival. And in the middle of the celebrations, many festival-goers took the time to celebrate loved ones they'd lost to covid with the burning of a memorial lotus flower, designed by artist Joe Rush.