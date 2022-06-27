play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:34
image

Glastonbury 2022: Top five moments from the music festival

Check out some of the highlights of one of the most famous musical festivals in the world!
Billie Eilish became Glastonbury's youngest-ever solo headliner at just 20 years old! She kicked off the festival in a major way, after a two-year long pause to Glasto because of coronavirus, rocking the famous main Pyramid Stage on Friday night. Billie got the crowd singing along to hits Bad Guy, Happier Than Ever and Bury A Friend.
split image with singer billie eilish on the left and on the right a view of billie performing from the pyramid stage on friday with a crowd cheeringGetty Images
Not to be outdone, the legendary Sir Paul McCartney was the oldest-ever solo headliner on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. The former Beatles and Wings singer-songwriter entertained a massive crowd with his hits Let It Be, Live and Let Die and even brought out Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl to perform a special rendition of Band on the Run!
a split image that shows paul mccartney performing on the pyramid stage on the left with a crowd watching and a close up of him singing with an acoustic guitar on the rightGetty Images
There were some incredible acts that played over the weekend, including Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, Kendrick Lamar, Little Simz, AJ Tracey and Lorde. Glastonbury Festival has attracted some of the biggest and best stars since its opening year in 1970. But some were disappointed to find out that the rumours of singer Harry Styles making a surprise last-minute appearance were not true!
split image showing olivia rodrigo on the left, sam fender in the middle and kendrick lamar on the rightGetty Images
Over the years, Glastonbury has showcased more than incredible artists. Political activists are often invited to take to the stage to share their message. On Saturday 19-year-old environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg encouraged festival-goers to take climate change seriously, saying: "It will get worse until we manage to halt the constant destruction of our life-supporting systems, until we prioritise people and planet over profit and greed." Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis introduced Greta as “the most inspiring speaker of this generation”.
split image with greta thunberg on the left speaking into a microphone while holding her speech and in the right image a shot of greta on stage speaking to a large crowdGetty Images
Greta wasn't the only political speaker of the festival. On the Friday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to the audience via a video played at the Pyramid Stage, saying: "Time is priceless and every day is measurable in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine war will end."
video of ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy playing on the stageGetty Images
And one final highlight - the festival-goers! The crowds at Glastonbury festival clearly had an amazing time soaking up the atmosphere and rocking to the legendary acts. First-time Glastonbury attendees Megan Bottomly and Anya Parvin surprised each other when both proposed at the same time at the festival. Artist Valérie Pirlot whipped out the brush and paints to capture stunning scenes of people celebrating at the festival. And in the middle of the celebrations, many festival-goers took the time to celebrate loved ones they'd lost to covid with the burning of a memorial lotus flower, designed by artist Joe Rush.
a woman wearing a t-shirt that says choose love while sitting on a friend's shoulders in a massive crowd of people watching performers at glastonburyGetty Images

More like this

Ed sheeran, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran is most-played artist on UK radio and TV

Children enjoy the music at the Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury 2022: Are you heading to a festival this summer?

Billie Eilish.

Glastonbury 2022: Everything you need to know about the music festival

Top Stories

wimbledon logo surrounded by flowers

Wimbledon 2022: Everything you need to know

Emma Raducanu and Shanequa
play
2:14

Wimbledon 2022: Who are the players to watch?

wet wipes with a stop sign

'Revolting' wet wipe 'island' in river prompts call for ban

comments
2
Newsround Home