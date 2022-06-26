Scientists gather largest ever photo database of Amazon wildlife
Scientists from more than 120 different research institutions have gathered the largest ever photo database of wildlife in the Amazon.
It's all part of a new study which saw around 120,000 images taken in eight different countries using camera traps. A camera trap is a camera which is triggered when it detects movement in a particular area. This is often used to take images of wild animals.
The images show 289 species taken from 2001-2020 from 143 field sites.
The animals captured include big cats like jaguars and pumas, Andean bears, anteaters, harpy eagles, tapirs and toucans.