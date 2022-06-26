play
Watch Newsround

Scientists gather largest ever photo database of Amazon wildlife

Scientists from more than 120 different research institutions have gathered the largest ever photo database of wildlife in the Amazon.

It's all part of a new study which saw around 120,000 images taken in eight different countries using camera traps. A camera trap is a camera which is triggered when it detects movement in a particular area. This is often used to take images of wild animals.

The images show 289 species taken from 2001-2020 from 143 field sites.

The animals captured include big cats like jaguars and pumas, Andean bears, anteaters, harpy eagles, tapirs and toucans.

Watch more videos

Scientists gather largest ever photo database of Amazon wildlife
Video

Scientists gather largest ever photo database of Amazon wildlife

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?
Video

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Ukraine youth orchestra starting new life in Slovenia
Video

Ukraine youth orchestra starting new life in Slovenia

Press Pack: Jacqueline Wilson reveals all about 'magical' new book
Video

Press Pack: Jacqueline Wilson reveals all about 'magical' new book

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Ms Marvel: Press packers meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!
Video

Ms Marvel: Press packers meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!

Our Queen - A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

Who's a clever dog?
Video

Who's a clever dog?

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!
Video

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!

Jurassic World Dominion cast and director talk to Newsround
Video

Jurassic World Dominion cast and director talk to Newsround

Why is learning about LGBT history important?
Video

Why is learning about LGBT history important?

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good
Video

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach
Video

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!
Video

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?
Video

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

Your Planet: News about nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: News about nature and the environment

Top Stories

boy dressed as freddie mercury

Oldie songs: Which vintage artists do YOU enjoy?

comments
Derek Skipper with calculator and slide rule

Grandpa takes maths exams - for fun!

comments
Trumpet the Bloodhound.
image

Cute dogs strut their stuff at US show

Newsround Home