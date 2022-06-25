What is Armed Forces Day?

Saturday 25 June 2022 marks Armed Forces Day - an annual event to celebrate the people who make up the Royal Army, Navy and Air Force.

The special day honours everyone in the services, including soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, reservists, cadets, families and armed forces veterans, too.

After several years of more limited celebrations, due to the pandemic, in 2022 the event is back in full force!

This year the national celebrations are focused on the town of Scarborough in Yorkshire.

How is Armed Forces Day being celebrated in 2022?

Reuters Scarborough will see a Red Arrows flypast

Armed Forces Day celebrations actually marks the end of Armed Forces Week, which began on Monday 20 June.

To mark the week, the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings around the country.

Getty Images The Armed Forces Day flag will be flown

On the day itself, there will be a lot of events in Scarborough.

There will several parades - including a children's parade - a parachute display, a Red Arrows flypast and musical performances.

Why is Armed Forces Day taking place?

AFP Thousands of people lined the streets of Banbridge to enjoy the beginning of Armed Forces Week in June 2022

The point of the day is to pay tribute to serving and former armed forces personnel and their families.

It aims to showcase their contribution and remember the sacrifices they and their families have to make.

Getty Images Members of the Armed Forces march during parade in Stirling in 2019

The British Armed Forces are charged with defending the UK and it's overseas territories and dependencies.

They also serving to support action around the world including delivering aid, training other armies and supporting international peacekeeping missions.