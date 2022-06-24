San José: Two new shipwrecks found off Colombian coast

Officials monitoring a huge sunken treasure ship have found two other historical shipwrecks nearby!

Experts were tracking the shipwreck of the famous San José galleon when they made the discovery.

The San José ship was sunk in 1708 by the British near the Colombian city of Cartagena in South America.

The San José was carrying one of the largest hauls of valuables ever to have been lost at sea, estimated to be worth billions of pounds in today's money!