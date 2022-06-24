play
San José: Two new shipwrecks found off Colombian coast

Officials monitoring a huge sunken treasure ship have found two other historical shipwrecks nearby!

Experts were tracking the shipwreck of the famous San José galleon when they made the discovery.

The San José ship was sunk in 1708 by the British near the Colombian city of Cartagena in South America.

The San José was carrying one of the largest hauls of valuables ever to have been lost at sea, estimated to be worth billions of pounds in today's money!

Video

Kids together.

What are your summer holiday plans this year?

boris johnson leaving downing street

Bad night for PM as Conservatives defeated in two by-elections

Voyager artist impression

Nasa begins powering down Voyager spacecraft

