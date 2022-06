The Tories and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have lost two seats, as the Lib Dems and Labour win two by-elections.

The Lib Dems stormed to victory Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, overturning a 24,000 Tory majority.

Labour won the Wakefield by-election in West Yorkshire, having lost the seat to the Conservatives at the 2019 general election.

It's led to more pressure being put on the PM after a difficult few months.