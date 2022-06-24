By-elections: Conservatives lose to Labour and Lib Dems

Getty Images It was a bad night for Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's Conservative party have lost two by-elections.

A by-election is a one-off election that happens in between general elections, usually when an MP in a certain area has died or resigned.

In the constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, the Liberal Democrats overturned a huge Conservative majority to win.

In Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Labour retook the seat which it lost at the 2019 general election.

These results come after months of criticism of the prime minister over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

Boris Johnson says he will "listen" to voters but pledges to "keep going" as prime minister.

In a further blow to Boris Johnson, an important Conservative MP - co-chair Oliver Dowden - has resigned from his position following the by-election losses.

Mr Dowden said Tory supporters were "distressed and disappointed".

Why are these results a big deal?

Reuters Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord overcame a huge Tory majority in Tiverton and Honiton

The results come at a difficult time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson - he's faced lots of criticism over parties at Downing Street and also faced a vote of confidence from his own MPs.

They also come at a time when many people in the UK have concerns over money, with increasing bills and things getting more expensive.

The result in Tiverton and Honiton was a shock as it was seen as a 'safe seat' for the Conservatives - this means they were expected to win it.

Instead, the Lib Dems won it comfortably. The defeat was the biggest majority lost at a by-election ever in the UK.

It was also the third time in just over a year that the Lib Dems have taken a seat from the Conservatives, overturning significant majorities.

When safe seats are lost like this, it can mean that loyal voters are unhappy with their party.

Mr Johnson said before the results that it would be "crazy" for him to quit if the Conservatives lost both, saying mid-term by-elections were "never necessarily easy for any government".

What is a by-election? A by-election is when an election is held to choose an MP for one particular constituency in between general elections, because the MP currently holding the position can no longer continue in the job

What happened in the by-elections?

PA Media Simon Lightwood took Wakefield back for Labour

In Tiverton and Honiton, the Lib Dems took 22,537 votes, beating the Conservatives by 6,144.

At the last general election, the Tories had a 24,239 majority in the constituency.

In his victory speech, the Lib Dems' new MP Richard Foord said: "Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain.

"They've sent a loud and clear message: It's time for Boris Johnson to go, and go now."

In Wakefield, where a Labour victory had been largely expected, the party's candidate, Simon Lightwood, won by 4,925 votes.

Reacting to his party's win in Wakefield, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it showed the "country has lost confidence in the Tories".

"This result is a clear judgement on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas. Britain deserves better," he added.

What else has happened?

Reuters Oliver Dowden was the co-chair of the Conservative Party

An important Conservative MP, Oliver Dowden, has resigned from the position as the Conservative co-chair, following the two by-election losses.

In a letter to the prime minister, he wrote: "We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office."

Mr Dowden also called his resignation "a deeply personal decision that I have taken alone" following a "run of very poor results for our party".

Fellow Tory MP Simon Hoare, who has previously been critical of Boris Johnson, said this was "an honourable letter from an honourable man", adding that Mr Dowden was "not responsible" for the by-election results.