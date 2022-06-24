TikTok: Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D'Amelio as most followed

Getty Images Khaby is now the most followed person on TikTok

Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D'Amelio to become the most followed person on TikTok.

This week Khaby hit 143.2 million followers on the social media platform, overtaking Charli D'Amelio's 142.4 million.

Charli has been the most followed person on the platform since around March 2020, and has broken numerous records, including being the first person to hit 50 million, and 100 million followers.

Over the last few weeks Khaby's fans have been campaigning to try to push him to the top, and they succeeded on Wednesday 22 June.

But who is Khaby Lame, and why is he so popular? Find out more below...

Who is Khaby Lame?

khaby.lame/tiktok

Khabane Lame was born in Senegal, West Africa, but now lives in Italy. He's 22 years old.

He started his TikTok account in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic after he lost his job working at a factory.

On his account he posts funny videos where he points out how some people over-complicate things for no reason.

He said he thinks people all over the world like his videos because his comical facial expressions make people laugh, and you don't need to understand a particular language to find it funny.

Who are some of the top most followed people on TikTok? (2022) Khaby Lame - 143.2 million followers

Charli D'Amelio - 142.4 million followers

Addison Rae - 88 million followers

Zach King - 68.8 million

Khaby is a big football fan, and often wears football shirts in his videos. His favourite team is Juventus F.C. and he recently met his hero Lionel Messi.

He has also said that he would love to work with his favourite actor Will Smith one day.

What do you think? Have you seen Khaby's videos? Who is your favourite TikTokker? Let us know in the comments.