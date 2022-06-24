play
Watch Newsround

TikTok: Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D'Amelio as most followed

Last updated at 07:46
comments
View Comments
khaby-lame.Getty Images
Khaby is now the most followed person on TikTok

Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D'Amelio to become the most followed person on TikTok.

This week Khaby hit 143.2 million followers on the social media platform, overtaking Charli D'Amelio's 142.4 million.

Charli has been the most followed person on the platform since around March 2020, and has broken numerous records, including being the first person to hit 50 million, and 100 million followers.

Over the last few weeks Khaby's fans have been campaigning to try to push him to the top, and they succeeded on Wednesday 22 June.

But who is Khaby Lame, and why is he so popular? Find out more below...

Who is Khaby Lame?
khaby.lame.khaby.lame/tiktok

Khabane Lame was born in Senegal, West Africa, but now lives in Italy. He's 22 years old.

He started his TikTok account in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic after he lost his job working at a factory.

On his account he posts funny videos where he points out how some people over-complicate things for no reason.

He said he thinks people all over the world like his videos because his comical facial expressions make people laugh, and you don't need to understand a particular language to find it funny.

Khaby is a big football fan, and often wears football shirts in his videos. His favourite team is Juventus F.C. and he recently met his hero Lionel Messi.

He has also said that he would love to work with his favourite actor Will Smith one day.

What do you think? Have you seen Khaby's videos? Who is your favourite TikTokker? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Addison Rae.

Addison Rae: TikTok star opens up about trolling and body image

TikTok logo

TikTok: Privacy rules are changing for youngest users

Lil Nas X at the Grammys

TikTok: Did Dance Monkey and Old Town Road get big because of the app?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Kids together.

What are your summer holiday plans this year?

comments
14
boris johnson leaving downing street

Bad night for PM as Conservatives defeated in two by-elections

comments
7
Voyager artist impression

Nasa begins powering down Voyager spacecraft

comments
Newsround Home