Celebration Day: How can I celebrate a loved one who has died?

Do you have someone you love who has now passed away?

A new commemorative day called Celebration Day asks people to take time to think about people they love who are no longer here.

It can be hard or upsetting to think about those who have died, but the organisers of Celebration Day hope people will use the day to celebrate the good things that happened while they were alive.

Celebration Day takes place on the first Sunday following the summer solstice.

This year that is Sunday 26 June.

As part of the celebrations, young people aged 5 to 18 have been asked to speak to interview the oldest person they know, to find out who inspired them when they were younger.

Their interviews have been written up and submitted for judging, with the winners announced on Friday.

Winner of the 8 to 10-year-old category, Ara, said: "It was good to spend time with my granny and find out about family members I'd never met. They worked hard, and I want to work hard too."

The winning entries will have the chance to have their essays read out by Lennie James, Gemma Arterton or Harriet Walter and may win some extra prizes for themselves or their school.

Competition organiser Richard Addis says he hoped that the competition would encourage young people to "think of the people who came before them" and "connect with those in the past who had an impact on the ones they love".

What do I do if I'm sad about losing a loved one?

Coping with grief: 'You're not on your own and you are loved'

It can be really hard to think about a loved one if they have died.

But it's important to know you are not alone in feeling this way.

If you are struggling with feelings of sadness about a loved one dying, this is known as grief.

Make sure that you share those feelings with someone you know you can trust, like a parents, a teacher, a friend or a counsellor.

There's lots of help and support out there for you if you need it.

How can I celebrate someone who has passed away?

The organisers of Celebration Day have some suggestions, including going for a walk, looking at old pictures, a meal with family and friends who remember the loved one or it could even be throwing a party!

But there's no right or wrong way to remember a loved one who has died, as long as it helps you and those around you.