Serena Williams: Why is everyone watching Serena Williams?

Everyone is talking about Serena Williams.

The former world number one tennis star has surprised the tennis world and will be returning to Wimbledon this summer.

Williams hasn't been playing since she left her first-round match last year, after slipping on Centre Court.

Known as the GOAT, the eyes of the tennis are all on Serena - we take a look why.

Return to Wimbledon...

Many people thought Serena Williams, who is 40 now, had retired quietly without the farewell she deserved.

The tennis star hadn't played a match since Wimbledon last year, when during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, she injured her right leg. Williams had to withdraw and left the court upset.

But she made her comeback this week at Eastbourne Tournament, an event many players use to get ready for the Wimbledon grass courts, where she won her doubles match with partner Ons Jabeur.

Did Williams doubt that she would ever play after her injury at Wimbledon, "absolutely" she said.

"You know what, I'm literally taking it one day at a time. I really took my time with my hamstring injury so I'm just not making a ton of decisions after this," Williams added.

Still chasing the record...

In tennis, Williams is seen as a GOAT - one of the Greatest Of All Time - with 23 Grand Slam titles.

Grand slam titles are earned when you win one of the four major tennis tournaments: Wimbledon, French Open, US Open and Australia Open.

But Williams is just one away from equalising Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams. Court played during the 1960s and 1970.

Will this year's Wimbledon be her chance to get another title?

Well she has lost the last four Grand Slam finals she's played in, recovering from injury and has only just played a match after 12 months out.

It might seem unlikely but Williams is a champion - strong player who always surprises.

Stats! Serena and Venus Williams have met 31 times in professional tournaments and Serena leads their head-to-head 19-12. Both sisters have been ranked world No. 1 in singles: Venus for a total of 11 weeks, beginning in February 2002; Serena for a total of 316 weeks, beginning in July 2002. Venus has won 49 singles titles over the course of her career, and Serena has won 73.

Is she the GOAT?

Williams began her career age three, when her dad Richard began coaching her along with older sister Venus.

Richard Williams didn't play tennis, but learnt from books and videos to teach the sisters.

The hard work from the sisters paid off, as they became professional and even started competing in big finals against each other. They've played nine Grand Slams finals against one another - with Venus wining two and Serena winning seven!

Serena's 23rd Grand Slam title was won at the Australia Open in 2017, by beating her big sis Venus!

Despite their competitive spirit, the two sister are still very close.

The pair have made their mark in the tennis world over their nearly 30 year careers.

Serena became known as one of the most strongest and powerful women to play the game.

So could Wimbledon, this summer, be her last tournament?

"I can't answer about if I'll play into next year," she said. "But I love tennis and I love playing, or else I wouldn't be out here."