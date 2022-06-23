Royal Mail reveals new Pride stamp collection

Royal Mail have revealed a new collection of stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the first UK Pride rally
The eight stamps celebrate a march that took place in London in July 1972, which was the first to bear the name Gay Pride Rally.
Royal mail/pa
The march was inspired by events in the United States, where the first Pride events took place to commemorate the Stonewall riots in New York.
Royal mail/pa
The stamps show pictures inspired by the first Gay Pride rally and early Pride events where people taking part would shout slogans like: "Gay is fun! Gay is proud! Gay is beautiful!", to the more recent Pride parades and the update to the Pride flag.
Royal mail/PA
The stamps were drawn by award-winning artist Sofie Birkin and art-directed by NB Studio. The studio has also made a short animated film using the drawings from the stamps.
Royal mail/pa
"The vibrant, colourful Pride events that take place in towns and cities across the UK today trace their origins to a small number of people who marched through central London half a century ago to raise awareness of discrimination and inequality." said David Gold from the Royal Mail.
Royal mail/pa
"There have been huge changes in laws and social attitudes, but Pride events continue to play a key role in raising awareness of discrimination, as well as celebrating diversity and individualism." said David Gold.
Royal mail/pa
"It was a real honour to be asked to design this iconic series for the Royal Mail, as they represent such an important part of British LGBTQ+ history." said Alan Dye, the creative director of NB Studio.
Royal mail/pa
"Watching these beautiful illustrations come to life, you could easily imagine yourself as part of the 'March Through Time'." said Alan Dye. The stamps will be available in shops from 1 July.