Empire and Me: What do kids think about the role of the Empire in Ghana?

Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah travelled back to Ghana for the first time in more than 16 years to learn more about his own history, and how the British Empire affected the country.

He met with some local children to find out what they think about the role the Empire had in their country and the things it left behind.

Find out more about De-Graft's story in Empire and Me: A Newsround Special at 6pm, Thursday 23 June on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.